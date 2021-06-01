TerraKRW Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $51.14 million and approximately $8,271.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00297985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00191213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.01004625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00031242 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 56,957,881,972 coins and its circulating supply is 56,957,152,864 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.