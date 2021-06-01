TerraUSD (UST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $22.14 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008300 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,945,682,557 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

