The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.06

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

