The Bank of Nova Scotia Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.08. The company has a market cap of C$98.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$81.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

