The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $19.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.94 billion and the lowest is $17.21 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $11.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $80.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.05.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.