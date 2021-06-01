The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

