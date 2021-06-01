The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

