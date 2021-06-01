The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get The Eastern alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Eastern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Eastern by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Eastern by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Eastern in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EML opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.