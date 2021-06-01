The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €46.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRE. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRE traded down €0.51 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €44.15 ($51.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,398 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.46.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

