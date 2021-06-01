The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Neutral

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.