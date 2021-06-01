The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Buy

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refinery's Activities, Sales to/from Gas Stations, and Services. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.
