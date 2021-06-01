The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.44

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 97746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,492 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 543.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 890,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

