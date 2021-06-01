The Graph (GRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $951.78 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. The Graph has a market capitalization of $951.78 million and $139.71 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.01023013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.08 or 0.09756626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091390 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.