The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

GYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

GYM stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.11. The company has a market capitalization of £453.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.93.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.