The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HCKT opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $536.62 million, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

