The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hershey alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.65. The company had a trading volume of 751,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,936. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.