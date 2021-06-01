The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $318.02. The stock had a trading volume of 173,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $338.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

