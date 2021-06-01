The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.06. 125,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

