The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146,015 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $129,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.40. 180,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

