The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HNST opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

