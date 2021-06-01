The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.