The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue $0.02 Semi-Annual Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.