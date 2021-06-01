The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue $0.02 Semi-Annual Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
