The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.83

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 92382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

