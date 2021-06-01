The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,398 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of The Joint worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in The Joint by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Joint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

