The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.45

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $71.63, with a volume of 498009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 21.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 114.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

