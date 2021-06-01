The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on XM shares. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

