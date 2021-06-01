The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold a total of 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

