The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.25 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

