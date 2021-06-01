The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 29th total of 14,880,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The New York Times by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The New York Times by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

