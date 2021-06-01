The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,907 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.