The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $208.51 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.77 and a 200-day moving average of $276.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

