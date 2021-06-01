The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 56.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

FCNCA stock opened at $860.60 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

