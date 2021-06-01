The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 11,236 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,051,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 259,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.