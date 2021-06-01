The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

