The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Truist Securities upped their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

