The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.