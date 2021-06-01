The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter.
NVST stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $46.52.
In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
