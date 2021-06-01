The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 106,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,838 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

