The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 152.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,878,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

