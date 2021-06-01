The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX stock opened at $195.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.26 and its 200-day moving average is $204.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

