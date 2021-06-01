The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $222.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.86% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.