The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,032 shares of company stock valued at $55,054,314. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NYSE PINS opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.