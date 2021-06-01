The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

