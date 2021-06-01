The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,403 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

