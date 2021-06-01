The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,288 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

