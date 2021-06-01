The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,184 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000.

Shares of RQI opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

