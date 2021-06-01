The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

