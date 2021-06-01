The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,276 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amcor by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth $125,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

