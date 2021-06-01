The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,418 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.47 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

