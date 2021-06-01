The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.81. 434,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.06 and a 200 day moving average of $217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

