The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.81. 430,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

